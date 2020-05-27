In this episode Christian is joined by Todd Buchholz, a former White House Director of Economic Policy, former Managing Director of the Tiger Hedge Fund, now best-selling author, economist and investor.

Todd gives his view on how America is dealing with the crisis and how it could influence the coming US Presidential election. A bounce-back recovery could help President Trump secure a second term but if that recovery doesn’t come in time, will Americans look to Joe Biden for an alternative?

Todd also makes a robust case for a new China policy from western nations, arguing that everything from strategic supply chains to security policy should be reviewed.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the changing of the guard at Aston Martin; the pandemic’s impact on McLaren; and signs of a possible compromise in the Brexit negotiations.

