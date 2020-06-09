The City View: The future of capital markets, with William Wright - founder of New Financial

In this episode Christian is joined by William Wright, founder of the capital markets think-tank, New Financial, which works to promote bigger and better capital markets.

It also strives to explain the role and purpose of capital markets, and to focus the industry on how it can best serve the wider economy.

In this conversation, William talks about the ways in which capital markets could change for the better; how Brexit will pose major challenges on both sides of the channel; and why it’s vital that politicians understand the positive contribution that capital markets make in regions across the UK.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the looming job losses at BP; the latest thinking on when pubs may reopen; and the conclusion of the Financial Reporting Council’s probe into Tesco accountants.

