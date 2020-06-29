The City View: Race, diversity and leadership in business, with Julia Streets

Subscribe to The City View Podcast: Apple / Google / Spotify / RSS

In this episode Christian is joined by Julia Streets, founder of Streets consulting and host of the long-running DiverCity podcast for a wide-ranging conversation about corporate diversity and the importance of leadership at a time when businesses of all sizes are looking to their own track record in improving diversity in the broadest sense. As well as being a stand-up comedian, Julia is also an expert in fintech working with organisations of all sizes to consider the future of tech, innovation and finance.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at Boris Johnson’s plan to overcome the “economic thunderclap” on the horizon; the latest twists in the Wirecard scandal; and the life and legacy of Berkeley Group founder, Tony Pidgley, who has died aged 72.

