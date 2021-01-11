The City View: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

The City View is back for 2021 with a new format, a new host and a very special guest, with City A.M.’s Andy Silvester talking to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

The pair discuss the Government’s response to the pandemic, the future of cities and whether the work-from-home shift is a permanent one.

They also discuss what’s next for the post-Brexit City of London, with the Chancellor looking forward to “Big Bang 2.0.”

Andy is also joined by Susannah Streeter, a former BBC business journalist and now a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, to look at the week to come in the Square Mile.

And City A.M.’s James Warrington, who covers media and tech for the paper, discusses the fallout from social media firms banning President Donald Trump, optimism in the tech sector, and Brexit’s material impact at the border.

