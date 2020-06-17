The City View podcast: The view from Luxembourg, with Nicolas Mackel





In this episode, Christian gets the view from Luxembourg, which has established itself as a key European hub for financial services.

Nicolas Mackel is CEO of Luxembourg for Finance, the body representing financial services in the country, and he shares his thoughts on how the sector should respond to the economic challenges of the pandemic; how the EU and UK should continue a mutually beneficial trade in financial services; and how European leaders have responded to the current crisis.

Read more: Dominic Raab hits out at HSBC over its support for Hong Kong security legislation

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the robust defence mounted by IAG’s Willie Walsh as MPs continue to attack him over job losses at BA; restaurant owners issue a desperate plea for more government support; and Foreign Secretary Dominc Raab takes a swipe at HSBC over its support for China’s crackdown in Hong Kong

