The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Dan Korski

In this episode, Christian talks to Dan Korski, who served as a senior adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron.

Since leaving government, Dan has focused on backing startups and he’s now the CEO and co-founder of Public – supporting tech firms in the development and delivery of public services.

Dan shares his reflections on what life is like in Downing Street during a crisis, and considers how the government’s response to coronavirus may have to change in the coming weeks.

He reveals what it’s like to be an adviser at the top of government, and offers his thoughts on how Westminster is rising to the challenge of these extraordinary times.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the City grandees calling for an easing of lockdown conditions; discusses Angela Merkel’s new enthusiasm for a financial transaction tax; and highlights City A.M.’s new Save Our SMEs campaign.

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.1% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting or trading CFDs with ETX. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets or CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with Financial Services register number 124721.ETX Capital provides an execution-only service and therefore any market analysis, opinion, commentary or other information provided during this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be a personal recommendation or construed as advice. ETX Capital and the presenter are not financial or investment advisors and do not recommend any instrument of any kind. Any instruments that are mentioned throughout are cited only for illustrative and educational purposes.