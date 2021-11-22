The City View Podcast: Bulb, M&S and that Boris Johnson speech

City A.M. Editor Andy Silvester looks at the day’s business news, with energy provider Bulb’s collapse making the headlines. Elsewhere Andy looks at a potential bumper buyout of Telecom Italia by KKR, the rumours swirling around M&S and Boris Johnson’s catastrophic speech to the CBI conference. 

Later Andy is joined by City A.M.’s features writer Elena Siniscalco to discuss an energy project that presents a real dilemma for the UK’s levelling up aims. 

