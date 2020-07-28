The City View: Patrick L Young on exchanges and the future of finance

Subscribe to The City View Podcast: Apple / Google / Spotify / RSS

In today’s bumper edition of The City View, Andy Silvester is joined by entrepreneur, author and former exchange boss Patrick L Young.

Patrick takes us on a global tour of exchanges and the plumbing of the world’s financial system, touching on the remarkable technological achievements of the last two decades and the future of finance.

They also delve into Brexit, London’s potential, and why bitcoin is the Model T Ford of cryptocurrency.

Andy also looks at calls to extend the furlough scheme, more job cuts in the West End, and news from Travis Perkins and Gregg’s.

