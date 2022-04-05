The City View: Michael Hewson on the central bank dilemma, equity market resilience, consumer confidence dip

Today Andy Silvester talks to CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson — they go through the latest on PMI; the effect of inflation and price hikes on consumer confidence; the dilemma central banks face when it comes to hiking rates or not; and market resilience and rebound amidst European turmoil.

Andy also takes us through the headlines: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has joined Twitter’s board of directors; Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, has called for bosses’ pay to be boosted in order to attract top firms; and the UK government has announced a survey into fracking.

