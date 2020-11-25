The City View: Will the pandemic lead to the democratisation of corporate leadership?

Christian talks to John Williams, CEO of the Institute of Leadership and Management, about the nature of leadership during a time of extraordinary change and disruption.

The institute represents 40,000 high-level leaders from around the world, and the global pandemic has triggered conversations at all levels about agility, collaboration and purpose.

