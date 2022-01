The City View: January 20: The headlines and fintech in 202

Today Andy Silvester goes through the headlines, where there’s news about a return to work in the Square Mile, an increase in Deliveroo sales and a £1.2bn energy interconnector linking France to the UK being rejected. Andy is also joined by Alan Vaksman, Managing Director and co-founder of VC firm Digital Horizon for a discussion about the future of VC funds, Fintech trends to come and more.