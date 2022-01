The City View: January 19: Inflation and B-Corps

Today Andy Silvester is joined by Kin + Carta CEO J Schwan, and by Jack Barnett to discuss today’s news on inflation and future rate rises by the Bank of England. Andy also goes through the headlines, which include GSK’s rebuttal of a £50bn Unilever merger, corporate results, and today’s political news as Boris Johnson faces even more pressure.