The City View: January 18: A bumper tech deal and aviation

Today Andy Silvester is joined by Skytra’s Co-Founder and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Elise Weber, and by City A.M.’s Leah Montebello for news about a mega-deal struck between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. Andy also takes us through the headlines, including news about the impact inflation is having on Britons’ wallets and a warning by the FCA to EU finance firms in London.