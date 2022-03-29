The City View: Consumers borrowing more, and Victoria Scholar on $15bn Barclays blunder

Today Andy Silvester chats to Interactive Investor’s Victoria Scholar.

They go through Barclays’ rough start to the week after an unknown investor sold over £900m worth of shares in the bank following its $15bn securities blunder; Waitrose’s legal row with ASDA, and consumers turning to discount retailers amid the cost-of-living crisis; and Tesla’s stock split.

Andy also goes through the headlines — consumer credit borrowing is at its fastest annual pace in two years, and P&O Ferries have stated that they can’t rehire the 800 workers they fired without risking “financial collapse”.