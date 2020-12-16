The City View: CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson

In the last City View podcast before Christmas, Andy Silvester talks to CMC Chief Market Analyst Michael Hewson as they look back on 2020 and dabble with predictions for 2021.

Michael looks at the possibility of a UK-EU trade deal, the prospects for the pound next year, the impact of the US Election on the economy across the pond and the outlook for the global economy, from stocks to unemployment.

This podcast is sponsored by CMC Markets.

