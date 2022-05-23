The City View: Bailey bites back, and analysing Australian Labour Party victory

Today Andy Silvester talks to City A.M. reporter Stefan Boscia. They go through the Labour victory in the Australian election, and, back in the UK, unpick the Tory party split over a proposed windfall tax on energy companies.

In the economic and business news: BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has denied that the Bank’s actions during the pandemic led to inflation’s current 40-year high, property giant Grosvenor property has returned to a profit, and facial recognition firm Clearview AI has been fined £7.5m.