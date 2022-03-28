The City View: Andrew Bailey’s energy shock warning, and farming shortages

Today Andy Silvester chats to City A.M. reporters Elena Siniscalco and Jack Barnett.

Jack discusses Andrew Bailey’s comments warning of the current energy shock being worse than that of the 1970s, and goes through Rishi Sunak’s somewhat incongruous remarks today at a Treasury Select Committee.

Elena outlines the myriad of problems affecting farmers, supply chains, and food production, as war and uncertainty cause widespread shortages and demonstrate the fragility of our interconnectedness.

Andy also whistles through the news: Barclays will lose £450m after selling more products to investors than it was permitted to, and Natwest has now fallen back to majority private ownership after the UK government bailed it out during the financial crisis.