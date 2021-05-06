Mixed mood among voters as Londoners go to the polls: ‘The City needs to be reborn’

Londoners are flocking to polling stations across the capital today to decide on their next mayor.

Frontrunner Sadiq Khan said this morning that the election was “going down to the wire” and called it a two-horse race between himself and Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey.

In the City, the mood was mixed. Insurance broker Trevor McGarry, said that he was unhappy with the state of London, and said that he wants Khan out.

“I do not like the crime that is out there, and I do not think Khan is doing enough about it. He is more interested in making headlines than real decisions.”

McGarry also criticised the “excessive” amount of cycle lanes in the City. “It makes London look ugly and no one is using them. It is an ill-thought-out concept and hopefully somebody with some sense can see that.”

A stone’s throw away from passionate voters stood less enthused Londoners. Ben Chatfield, a search consultancy director in the City, said he was unlikely to head to the polling stations.

“I feel there has been a lack of visibility and marketing throughout each candidate’s campaign. My electoral slip is at home but I’m yet to pick it up.”

City-based managing partner David Wallis felt the same. He said that the “lack of publicity” has made it difficult for the average voter to decide on who to vote for.

However, Wallis was sure of one thing – that “the City needs to be reborn”.

“You look around and no one is back in the office, so we must make drastic changes to drive the economy forward. I have only come back into the office this week and it is unbelievable how different the City is.”

Despite a mixture of passion and enthusiasm on polling day, Jamie Bell, solicitor at Duncan Lewis, urged people to exercise their right to vote.

“If you do not vote, then you cannot complain about what happens in the coming years. A competent government is so important to make sure there is no party politics getting in the way of London’s best interests.”

