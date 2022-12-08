The Christmas gift guide 2022, by City A.M.

Ho, ho, hold up on shopping for Christmas presents on the freezing cold streets of London… we present you with the City A.M. Christmas Gift Guide.

Do your shopping online and find some seriously thoughtful presents in our guide, which is broken down into ten categories so there’s something for every type of gift receiver this Christmas.

From tech obsessives to film lovers and fashionistas, we hope this inspires gifting inspiration for you. Merry Christmas!

THE ADVENTURER Electric flight trip, £215, flyaboutaviation.com

Take a zero emission flight in an incredibly cool, eerily silent electric plane – the world’s only certified electric aircraft – and take in soaring views over the London skyline, taking off from a scenic Essex airfield. Electric airplane provider Pipistrel have planes at the Damyns Hall Aerodrome.

THE FILM LOVER James Bond world trips, from £15,000, Blacktomato.com

Black Tomato has partnered with James Bond production company EON to launch the world’s first official James Bond travel trips. Launching in 2023, they cost from £15,000 per person for five nights including London and one other location and included within the price is this Globe-Trotter attaché case, perfect for weekend jaunts away. It’s styled with the artwork from the Dr. No opening credits and is a seriously limited run of 60, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the film and the beginning of Black Tomato’s Bond-inspired travel trips. The first trips launch next year around European film destinations including London, Paris, Monaco, Lake Como and Venice, with full experiences revealed in March 2023. Trips are available to secure on pre-sale now. We’ll drink to that. www.blacktomato.com/james-bond/book

THE FASHIONISTA Clothes buying service stitchfix.co.uk, varying budgets

Stitch Fix is a clothing subscription service that gives your loved ones a personal stylist from just £10. The service, which is available for all genders, involves relaying your – or your loved ones – style preferences and measurements to a Stitch Fix stylist, setting a price range and waiting until a box loaded with sweet new threads arrives at the door.

THE CRAFTSPERSON Pott’d People’s air-dry clay kit, £34 on pottdpeople.com

Clay crafting has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety, so this kit makes for a great present for stressed office types. Create mugs, bookends, whatever you’d like, on your own, or with family and friends. Wait 48 hours then unleash your creativity by painting your creation with bold, fun colour schemes.

THE SPORTSPERSON Mama Shelter’s Foosball Table, £3,437 via mamalovesyou.com

We love this powder pink foosball table that comes in three sizes including a 3- metre version and there’s an intimate one with two poles either side. Made of leading French materials, it has a life expectancy of 30 years so your rowdy pal isn’t going to cause too much damage if they lose.

THE TECH OBSESSIVE Apple Watch Ultra, £849, via apple.com

Designed for fitness and tech nerds that want to take it to the next level, this optimal Apple Watch Ultra has a titanium buckle, the brightest screen ever, most accurate GPS ever, longest battery life ever and, well, you get the point.

THE HEDONIST Dima’s vodka cocktails from Ukraine, £200, dimasvodka.com

Five pounds from every sale of this gorgeous new cocktail book goes towards aid in Ukraine for those displaced by the war. The recipe book features 50 stunning cocktails to make at home. Oh, and it comes with a full case of high-grade Dima’s Ukrainian vodka to make the drinks. Of course…

THE SOCIALITE Frieze 91 membership programme, from £990 via frieze.com

The Frieze London arts fair has announced a new membership offering invitations to events all around the world, as well as access to Frieze fairs, cultural programming, partner galleries and exclusive digital and print content. Get VIP access to some of the most prestigious arts events on the globe.

THE CLUE FINDER Immersive challenges from £32, mysteriouspackage.com

In an ever more digital world, tangible, tactile experiences are becoming more and more sought after. Backed by best-selling author Neil Gaiman, the recipient of a Mysterious Package receives a box in the post filled with hand-crafted items that both tell a story and task you with unravelling an escape room-esque mystery.

