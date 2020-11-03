Online shopping boom could cause Christmas chaos, Post Office warns

A boom in online shopping and parcel deliveries could cause Christmas chaos this festive season, the Post Office said as it warned the public to send their gifts earlier than usual to avoid a last-minute rush.

More than a fifth of Brits have already decided to send presents through the post rather than give them in person this year due to coronavirus restrictions, which could put pressure on the mail delivery service.

More than 50 per cent of respondents to the Post Office survey said they will buy more presents online this year, as non-essential retailers prepare to close for a month-long Covid-19 lockdown from Thursday.

However, just 24 per cent of consumers said they will prepare for Christmas earlier this year, which could potentially lead to a last minute scramble that could cause delays at the Post Office.

Four in 10 people said the pandemic will impact their festive season arrangements in 2020, with 43 per cent saying they will not be able to spend Christmas Day with all the friends and relatives that they would like to.

Post Office managing director of mail and retail Mark Siviter said: “We know this Christmas will be unlike any most of us have ever experienced, but our desire to show loved ones we care about them through cards and gift giving hasn’t diminished.

“Our data reveals that two-thirds of people will rely on posting gifts to the same or more family members and friends they are unlikely to see in person.

“We know we’ll be extra busy this year and there will be extra Christmas helpers in branch to support.

“We are also urging everyone to plan ahead by posting early and visiting branches during off-peak hours where possible”.