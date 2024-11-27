The best pantos in London 2024-2025, from Robin Hood to Aladdin



We’re well into the festive season now and that means it’s time to book your annual panto – here are the best London has to offer.

Robin Hood, Palladium

If you see one panto this year – or any year to be quite honest with you – it should be this camp as Christmas extravaganza starring national treasure Julian Clary. Combining celebrity razzle-dazzle with West End musical talent, it’s the biggest show in town and guaranteed to please panto lovers of all ages.

• 7 Dec – 12 Jan 2025

Dick Whittington and His Cat, Hackney Empire

Celebrating its 25th year, every hipster’s favourite panto venue is this year hosting Dick Whittington and His Cat. Stalwart troublemaker Clive Rowe returns as both director and dame, promising to bring plenty of laughs to the good people of east London. The promo shots involve Rowe as an elaborate milk maid tending to his pantomime cow, presumably taking the place of the more traditional horse. You’ll probably already know if this one is for you, but if you’re not sure, check it out.

• Until 5 Jan 2025

Aladdin, Lyric Hammersmith

The Lyric Hammersmith can always be relied upon to supply an arch, forward-thinking take on pop culture classics and so is the case with its rendition of Aladdin. Director Nicholai La Barrie and writer Sonia Jalaly promise a satirical and modern interpretation of the boy with his lamp and we’re especially looking forward to meeting Widow Twerkey. This one probably skews more to an adult crowd but kids are also welcome.

• 30 Nov – 5 Jan 2025

Pinocchio, Theatre Royal Stratford East

One of London’s great, often unsung London theatres drags this classic morality tale into panto-world. Trish Cooke is on writing duty, so expect something different from your usual fare with – perhaps – a more poignant and emotional take on this silliest of theatrical forms.

• 29 Nov – 4 Jan 2025

Cinderella, King’s Head Theatre, Islington

Something a little different and certainly more than a little naughty, this production is even offering an “adults only” night once a week for its production of Cinderella. Expect a riot of camp and colour in this rejuvenated venue, with the seal of quality from panto legend Andrew Pollard.

• 30 Nov – 5 Jan 2025

Beauty and the Beast, Richmond Theatre

Maureen Lipman is a dame in two senses of the word in this star-powered take on the classic Disney tale. Very much one for the whole family, Lipman teams up with magician Pete Firman for what’s guaranteed to be a night of good-humoured excess in the heart of Richmond.

• 7 Dec – 5 Jan 2025