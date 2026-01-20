IGI to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 24, 2026

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

The results, along with an accompanying slide presentation, will be posted in the Investors section of the Company website at www.iginsure.com.

The Company will host an investor teleconference, including a question-and-answer period, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The teleconference can be accessed by dialling 1-844-881-0137 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-902-6508 (international callers), and asking to join the IGI call approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start of the call.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of the Company website at www.iginsure.com, and the webcast will be archived in the Investors section of the Company website.

About IGI:

IGI is an international specialty risks commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, ports & terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, contingency, political violence, financial institutions, commercial general liability, legal expenses, professional indemnity, D&O, marine liability and reinsurance treaty business. IGI is registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Malta, Dubai, Amman, Oslo, Kuala Lumpur and Casablanca. IGI is rated “A” (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and “A” (Strong)/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260120922275/en/

Contact

IGI Investor & Media Contacts:

Robin Sidders, Head of Corporate Relations

Email: robin.sidders@iginsure.com



Ahmad Jabsheh, AVP, Corporate Relations

Email: ahmad.jabsheh@iginsure.com

Company Logo