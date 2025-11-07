The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur speaks out after firm shuts down

Harpreet Kaur won The Apprentice in 2022. Credit - Getty.

Harpreet Kaur has spoken out after the company Lord Alan Sugar invested in following her victory on The Apprentice in 2022 collapsed.

City AM reported earlier this week that Oh So Yum entered voluntary liquidation at the end of October owing to a six-figure sum to its creditors.

The dessert company had secured a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar following Kaur’s victory on the hit BBC One show.

However, Lord Sugar exited the business in July 2023 while Kaur left in October, 2024.

The businesswoman left her sister, Gurvinder Kaur, in charge of Oh So Yum.

When first contacted for comment, Harpreet Kaur’s initial statement said: “I exited the business over a year ago and since then I’ve had no involvement, control, or communication regarding the company’s activities.”

Now, in a lengthy statement posted on social media, Kaur addressed her exit from the business, her feelings around its collapse and her plans for the future.

Kaur said she only learnt of Oh So Yum entering liquidation when contacted by City AM for comment.

She added: “It is of course sad to see the business no longer continue in the way I had once envisioned.

“Oh So Yum will, however, always hold a special place in my heart. From starting it a decade ago, it was a journey filled with love, ambition, and many business lessons which I will continue sharing with you all.

“I will forever be proud of what was built and the joy it brought to so many, including me.”

She also hinted at a new “really exciting venture” which is close to being officially launched.

Harpreet Kaur’s statement in full

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Harpreet Kaur said: “I co-founded Oh So Yum back in 2015 (10 years ago) and many years later I gained investment to grow the company in 2022 on BBC’s The Apprentice.

“To provide full clarity, Lord Sugar and I parted ways and I personally exited the company on 6 October, 2024 which was shared publicly at the time.



“I recently learned that Oh So Yum has gone into liquidation, which was also news to me, as I became aware of it only when the media reached out for a comment.

“Since my exit over 12 months ago, I have had no involvement, control, or communication regarding the company’s management, operations, or activities.

“I haven’t had any access or input to the business strategy, social media, or access to my company email address, mobile number and linked contacts since my exit.



“While I completely understand why people still associate my name with Oh So Yum, I want to be absolutely clear that I have no connection with any of the decisions or actions that have taken place since my departure.

“The company has continued independently and I have not been involved in any way.

“For that reason, I am not in a position to comment on behalf of the company, nor am I able to provide any further information beyond what has already been shared publicly.



“It is of course sad to see the business no longer continue in the way I had once envisioned.

“Oh So Yum will, however, always hold a special place in my heart. From starting it a decade ago, it was a journey filled with love, ambition, and many business lessons which I will continue sharing with you all. I will forever be proud of what was built and the joy it brought to so many, including me.



“I also feel deeply grateful to have built such a wonderful community through that chapter, people who have shown nothing but kindness, support, and encouragement.

“I truly appreciate it and hope this clarifies for those who have followed my business journey.



“Some of you know that I have actually been working hard in the background over the past year on a really exciting venture that I cannot wait to share with you in the coming weeks as we prepare to officially launch.”