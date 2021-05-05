By Jillian Godsil / AnyTask™ Platform / ETN-Network. Advocate

The AnyTask™ Platform was launched late 2019 – with the real purpose of creating a flexible, affordable freelance online digital services marketplace. Almost immediately, it attracted hundreds of talented freelancers, offering a genuine alternative to other platforms.

Initially, people may have asked, why another digital freelance site? But that was before the setup was revealed to have many superior features for both Buyers and Sellers.

Are you a corporate in need of a makeover?

It’s not just COVID, but the lockdown has totally changed the way corporates operate. Previously, they sat in ivory towers, attending meetings in the floor to ceiling glass-walled boardrooms, and enjoyed at least 30 different coffee types in the local café coffee shop. Lockdown handed out reality cheques left, right, and centre, which could not be used in trendy dim sum restaurants or sushi bars. People decamped to home, but they still needed to deliver the goods.

Previously, corporates would have argued that staff could not work at home for reasons including an absence of fibre bandwidth, crashing laptops, and no home offices. COVID rewrote the rules, and offices were hastily assembled in the corners of bedrooms. At the same time, Zoom calls played with the most comical backgrounds featuring small children, large pets, and unexpected items on the bookshelves. To be liberated from a daily commute warmed some hearts, to be expected to undertake home schools dismayed others, and lower body clothing became mostly optional.

Enter the digital freelancer – capable of creating new websites, jazzing up tired Facebook pages, illuminating printed flyers with eye-catching candy and novel art. It did not matter that the freelancer’s offices were very similar to those newly homebound professionals, scattered too with small children, barking dogs, and strange artifacts on the bookshelves. It did not matter that many of the newly online freelancers may not have had the colossal designer screens and fancy laptops beloved of advertising designers– they were able to deliver the goods, and then some.

What about SMEs? You can’t leave these out?

No indeed. SMEs have always known what it was like to operate from the kitchen table, at least part time. Suddenly, the modest backdrop of New York prints covering a kitchen wall could equal that of their professional counterparts. COVID and lockdown democratised the backdrop for all; in fact, anyone boasting a fully stacked bookshelf behind them was treated with a little scorn – what – a real library at home? Never!

SMEs found too a real cornucopia of choice online at AnyTask.com, where gifts, boards, stamps, stickers, banners, graphics, and comics all lived cheek by jowl in the exciting new stores online.

What about Buyers? Don’t they get a say in the matter?

Of course. The AnyTask™ Platform opened the door to the world, which allowed talented professionals from anywhere to fulfill their new global customer base’s real-world needs. Remember the joke from the early internet, where anyone could be a dog online? Here too, designers and digital artists did not need trendy lofts in the lower East Side or bijou basements in Soho. Their value was measured in the services they provided and delivered across the world.

We cannot say many good things about COVID except perhaps that it drove people online and into the digital world. AnyTask.com was there to match the needs of consumers and professionals.

So why the AnyTask™ Platform?

Why not other platforms? Well, there are, of course, other platforms but none that treat the sellers so well. Why is that important? Obviously, really – a happy seller delivers a better product every time.

So, you don’t really need to know why your online digital freelancers are so happy or why AnyTask.com is their freelance platform of choice. You don’t. All you need to know is that you are getting the best results, for the most competitive prices and with the best customer service. That’s a nice feeling, yes?

Okay, okay, you badgered me into telling you why the Sellers on AnyTask.com are so happy, so here goes:

Firstly, there are no fees for Sellers on the AnyTask™ Platform.

That’s right, you read that correctly, the AnyTask™ Platform doesn’t charge any fees to its Sellers – the fee quoted and agreed is the whole fee delivered once the Task is completed. That makes them really happy.

So, hey, wait a moment, who pays the fees then?

Why you, the Buyer, pay the fees. What?

That’s not fair. I hear you cry. Well, check out the prices on the AnyTask.com website – I’d wager you will find prices to be very competitive.

But let me give you an idea of why you won’t mind paying the fees. Why not select a new website Task, build a new one from scratch, with up to ten pages and five revisions. That might cost you $100 on AnyTask.com. Yeah, so you see you can afford the fee.

Then once you are happy with your service and product, you sign off on the project. Guess what you already have your shiny finished product – that’s normal. But guess what happens next? Your professional Seller gets paid shortly after the Buyer approves the Task. That is most certainly not normal – most digital freelancers experience delays in receiving payment, long after the product is bought and delivered.

Payment – you can do it via your credit card or your debit card, or your PayPal – you choose. However, the professional freelancer gets paid in ETN, which is a digital currency. Why is that important? Sometimes, freelancers don’t have swanky home offices, and sometimes they don’t have swanky big screens and powerful laptops, sometimes they work on a mobile device, sometimes just a mobile phone. How talented these professionals are that they can produce a state of the art design on a smartphone.

These same talented professionals might live in a very rural area, in a part of the world where the corner bank does not exist. They might not have access to credit and debit cards. However, in more than 160 countries, they can pay for mobile minutes using the ETN token, and in nine countries in the Africa continent, they can pay for their utility bills using the ETN App. There are negotiations afoot to increase the acceptance of ETN for goods and services such as grocery food, and medical supplies.

You can see why these talented professionals living in distant parts might like to receive their fees in ETN – it’s just easier.