The AI panic about offices may be premature

The AI Narrative vs Reality

If you listened only to the headlines, you would think artificial intelligence (AI) is about to empty the office. Every few weeks brings another prediction that AI will replace huge swathes of white-collar jobs, with the inevitable conclusion that fewer workers will mean less demand for office space.

On the surface it sounds logical. But so far, the evidence tells a very different story.

Recent research commissioned by Snowflake, surveying more than 2,000 business and technology leaders across ten countries, suggests that AI is currently creating more jobs than it is eliminating. Only 11% of companies reported that AI had reduced roles within their organisation, while 42% said it had created new ones. A further 35% reported a mix of both.

In other words, AI is not replacing work so much as reshaping it.

AI isn’t replacing work – it’s reshaping it

Most organisations are not automating entire jobs. They are restructuring roles around AI-assisted workflows instead. That distinction matters, because when technology augments people rather than replacing them outright, the total amount of work often expands rather than contracts.

History offers plenty of examples. Spreadsheets did not eliminate finance teams, email did not remove the need for offices, and the internet did not reduce the number of knowledge workers. If anything, productivity tools tend to raise expectations of output. Organisations can do more, and so they do.

AI appears to be following a similar path. Some sectors are already seeing job losses alongside significant job creation as workflows evolve. IT operations, for example, has seen both as organisations expand teams to manage increasingly complex systems.

Even in professions widely considered most exposed to AI – such as software development, finance, legal and media – there has been no clear rise in unemployment since the current wave of generative AI began in late 2022.

Read more HSBC job cut plans add to mounting AI warnings for banks

The ‘empty office’ thesis doesn’t hold up

The only consistent signal so far is that hiring for junior roles may be slowing in some areas. But that is hardly unprecedented. Technology has long reduced entry-level administrative work in the short-term while increasing demand for higher-skilled roles. The structure of jobs changes, but the number of people required to run complex organisations rarely collapses.

There is another dynamic worth remembering. When companies announce layoffs today, AI often gets the blame. Yet cost cutting and restructuring were happening long before generative AI arrived. For management teams under pressure from investors, citing a technological shift can be a convenient explanation. It sounds strategic rather than cyclical.

The assumption that AI will dramatically shrink office demand rests on a chain of assumptions that may not hold true. First, that AI will significantly reduce employment. Second, that fewer employees automatically translate into less workspace, yet neither is guaranteed.

Offices aren’t disappearing – they’re evolving

In fact, the opposite may prove true. If AI increases productivity, companies may grow faster. If new roles emerge around AI systems, teams may expand rather than contract. And if higher-skilled work becomes more valuable, the quality of workspace – and the environments that support collaboration – may matter even more. It is a pattern Halkin, as a premium flexible operator, is seeing play out directly – with demand strongest among firms that are growing precisely because of AI, not despite it.

None of this means AI will not reshape the workplace. It almost certainly will. But the leap from “AI improves productivity” to “offices become obsolete” is a much larger one than many forecasts imply.

The story of AI and offices will not be written by forecasters or headlines. It will be written by the companies that grow faster because of AI, hire more specialised people because of it, and need better environments to make that work worthwhile. Organisations that invest in spaces built for collaboration, focus and high-skilled work are not rowing against the tide. They may be ahead of it.

The smart money is not on empty floors. It is on floors that have to work harder to earn their place.

Halkin workspaces are built for the teams shaping the future. Explore spaces designed to support focus, collaboration and innovation. https://www.halkin.com/