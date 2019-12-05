TfL updates Tube map to include Crossrail stations for the first time

Transport for London has released a new Tube map that features several new stations, including Reading.

The new map is the first to show Crossrail, which goes to Reading through Maidenhead, Slough, Langley, Burnham and Twyford.

Crossrail is not set to open until 2021, however.

TfL will take over services to Reading from Paddigton station in the middle of this month, meaning passengers will be able to use contactless payments from January.

However, they will not be able to use Oyster cards past West Drayton and will instead have to use Contactless and paper tickets.

The changing of the Tube map comes after transport bosses said last month that Crossrail will not open until 2021 and will run up to £650m over budget.

The long-awaited Elizabeth Line, which was originally due to open in December 2018, will not open until “as soon as practically possible in 2021”, TfL said.

Crossrail chief executive Mark Wild warned technical issues and testing were the factors behind the latest delay to Crossrail’s opening date.