Transport for London’s (TfL) commissioner has confirmed that Crossrail will not be open before the end of 2021.

Speaking to the London Assembly’s budget and performance committee, commissioner Mike Brown said TfL was working to a timetable of between September and December to be the opening date.

Brown’s statement comes after City A.M. first reported last month that the rail line was unlikely to be opened before October 2021.

More to follow.