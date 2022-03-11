TfL unveils long-term plan for buses prioritising faster journeys and environment

Under the new TfL’s bus plan, journeys will be 10 per cent quicker.

Transport for London has unveiled its long-term plan for buses, putting faster journeys and the environment at the centre of the agenda.

Under the new Bus Action Plan, journeys will be 10 per cent quicker than in 2015, while all bus related deaths and injuries will be eliminated by 2030.

The public body has also pledged to accelerate the electrification of its fleet and moved the deadline from 2034 to 2030, but said government help is required.

“We are excited to set out our bus strategy for the rest of this decade, which is all about creating a bus service reflective of our customers and their evolving needs, supporting a sustainable recovery from the pandemic, making London a net zero city by 2030 and improving people’s safety and wellbeing.,” said TfL’s director of buses Louise Cheeseman.

“Investment in buses is imperative in dealing with the climate crisis and cleaning up the toxic air that is damaging our health. We can’t do it by ourselves, and in publishing the action plan today we’ll be well placed to start more engagement over the coming months on our shared objective of making London a better place to live.”

Express buses that skip stops as well as additional bus priority lanes are among the plans considered by TfL.

“More modern buses, better customer information, additional bus priority lanes and plugging critical gaps in service provision will help improve passengers’ experiences and enable more people to make buses part of their everyday journeys,” added Silviya Barrett, Campaign for Better Transport’s head of policy and research. “This will support the economic recovery and help tackle congestion, air pollution and carbon emissions.”