TfL to start ferry service at Hammersmith Bridge as condition of new bailout

The Department for Transport has announced a ferry service will begin at Hammersmith Bridge just days after it hammered out a new bailout with TfL.

In a statement this evening the transport department said that, as part of the London bailout, TfL has been “required to procure a ferry service for passengers across the Thames near Hammersmith Bridge.”

Under the terms of the rescue package, which will see the transport network receive £1.7bn in financial support, ministers have set a number of requirements.

As well as as having to review driverless trains as a condition of the new bailout, the government has now insisted TfL start work on the temporary ferry service.

It has also asked the transport system to establish how Hammersmith Bridge could be brought back into use.

The bridge has been at the centre of fierce rows between City Hall and DfT, with transport secretary Grant Shapps previously saying there had been a “lack of leadership in London on re-opening this vital bridge”.

The bridge was closed to vehicles last year due to potentially dangerous cracks, but stayed open for cyclists and pedestrians.During the summer heatwave, it closed to cyclists and pedestrians as the cracks widened and fears grew of a “catastrophic failure”.

In a statement today Shapps said: “For too long residents have suffered as those responsible have failed to deal with this issue. I’m pleased to say that, following our funding deal with TfL, alongside the excellent work of our Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce, this first step is becoming a reality.”

“We must of course crack on with longer term solutions and that’s why I also insisted TfL allocate part of the bailout to examining how the bridge can be brought back into use. I look forward to seeing this work in the not too distant future.”

TfL was contacted for comment.