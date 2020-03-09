TfL releases designs for temporary Hammersmith Bridge

Plans to build for a temporary cyclist and pedestrian bridge alongside the partially closed Hammersmith Bridge have been unveiled by Transport for London (TfL).

The temporary bridge would allow the Hammersmith Bridge, which has been closed to traffic since April, to completely shut in order to prepare for restoration works.

The temporary structure would provide a river crossing for the 16,000 pedestrians and cyclists who use the heritage listed bridge every day.

Construction is expected to begin in summer and finish in winter, according to a TfL spokesperson.

The public consultation period for the temporary bridge is now open to residents from the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “This temporary crossing – which would be built by TfL – would ensure Londoners can continue to travel across the Thames on foot or by bike, while essential repairs are carried out to restore the original bridge.”

TfL will fund the temporary footbridge out of £25m funding it had previously put aside for the Hammersmith Bridge repairs. Image credit: TfL

It comes after TfL rejected a similar proposal by Lord Zac Goldsmith to build a temporary bridge for motorists as well as pedestrians.

Goldsmith got a £7m funding guarantee on the eve of the election by transport secretary Grant Shapps to build a temporary bridge that would have allowed cars and buses to cross the river.

However, TfL rejected the plans on the grounds that they would have required the body to demolish nearby properties and green spaces, while also causing disruption to traffic.

Instead, TfL will fund the temporary footbridge out of £25m funding it had previously put aside for the Hammersmith Bridge repairs.

The repairs for the bridge are expected to cost in the vicinity of £100m, however no funding guarantee has been given by the Department for Transport as of yet.

Repairs are needed after TfL found “critical faults” in the structure last year.