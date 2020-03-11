Rory Stewart will guarantee funding for the £95m Hammersmith Bridge repairs if elected mayor.

The independent candidate today pledged to underwrite the cost of repairing the bridge in his first week in office from Transport for London’s (TfL) capital account.

A bid for government funding has been lodged with the Department for Transport (DfT).

However, Stewart’s policy would ensure the works would definitely go ahead even if the bid was unsuccessful.

The Hammersmith Bridge has been closed to motorists since April last year after it was found to have “critical faults”.

Stewart told City A.M. that the “paralysis and uncertainty surrounding [the bridge’s] closure” is “causing misery for Londoners”.

“If I was mayor I would take action on day one, and underwrite the cost of repair,” he said.

“I would ensure TfL take responsibility for bringing the bridge back into service as quickly as possible, and put an end to the current excuses. London deserves better, and it’s time for action.”

TfL this week released its design for a temporary bridge for pedestrians and cyclists to run alongside Hammersmith Bridge.

If built, it would mean that the Hammersmith Bridge could close to pedestrians, while it is being repaired.

However, Stewart also pledged today that he would make the temporary bridge available to use for emergency services vehicles as well.

It comes after TfL rejected plans to create a temporary bridge that could be used by cars and motorcycles.

A spokesperson for TfL said the proposal was rejected, because it would require the body to demolish homes and green spaces to build the structure.