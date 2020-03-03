TfL rolls out new trains on the London Overground

A raft of new trains will be rolled out on the London Overground from today.

Transport for London (TfL) announced today that the new electric trains will increase capacity by 10 per cent and replace the oldest rolling stock on the network.

Read more: TfL rolls out 20mph speed limit for central London

The new trains are on overground routes from Cheshunt, Chingford and Enfield Town into London Liverpool Street.

They feature air-conditioning, free Wi-Fi, real-time information screens, USB charging points and more wheelchair spaces.

Rory O’Neill, TfL’s general manager for London Overground, said: “Customers will start to notice new trains being introduced onto their routes from today providing a boost in capacity, especially at peak times.”

The London Overground was opened by former mayor of London Ken Livingstone in November 2007.

It has an annual ridership of almost 200 million.