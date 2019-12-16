TfL and Sadiq Khan to write to government in funding bid

Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL) will write to the new government in a bid to secure funding for several big ticket transport projects.

TfL’s newly released five-year business plan said the government’s 2019 spending round statement had not provided long-term funding certainty past 2021.

The plan also notes that TfL’s government funding has been declining by an annual rate of £700m.

The transport body said the lack of long-term funding certainty was “now materially limiting long-term investment in the transport network”.

Khan and London transport commissioner Mike Brown are now planning on soon asking the Department for Transport (DfT) and the chancellor for long-term capital funding.

The pair will ask for funding commitments for Crossrail 2, the Bakerloo line extension to Lewisham and for an upgrade of signalling on the Picadilly line.

A mayoral spokesperson said: “London needs the re-elected government to understand the importance of continued investment in new transport infrastructure in London as well as across the country.”

Brown added: “Cities can only thrive if they benefit from steady, sustained funding in existing and new infrastructure.

“We are working urgently to secure this, and I will be writing to the Government to seek this investment to keep London and the country moving.”

Boris Johnson is keen to spend big in his new term, promising £100bn on infrastructure spending.

However, every transport project earmarked for funding has been located north of London.

When pressed on the issue, the DfT said the new government will consider future spending on major infrastructure as put forward in its manifesto.

A DfT source said that since 2017 the government had not directly funded transport projects due to a change in agreement.

“The mayor keeps a greater proportion of London’s business rates income for investment in transport projects,” they said.