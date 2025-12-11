Texas Card House to Host World Series of Poker® Circuit in 2026

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) has announced that Texas will join its exclusive ranks as an official stop on the 2026 Circuit Tour for the first time in history. Through an exclusive partnership with Texas Card House, the iconic WSOP Circuit will be hosted in Austin, at TCH Social from April 23rd to May 4th 2026. TCH Social is one of the Texas-based company’s flagship locations featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, craft cocktails, and an upscale atmosphere.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251211428594/en/

During the event, Texas will become the center of the professional poker universe. Players from around the world will compete at the Texas Card House in Austin to claim a championship WSOP Circuit ring, enormous prize pools, and a place in poker history at this first-ever WSOP event in Texas. Spectators and fans can expect high-stakes excitement, world-class competition, and an atmosphere only Texas can deliver.

“Texas Card House has spent more than a decade building one of the most reputable and electrifying poker communities in the world,” said Texas Card House CEO, Ryan Crow. “The opportunity to host the first WSOP Circuit stop in Texas history is more than an event—it’s a celebration of every player, every dealer, every game, and every moment that has made Texas poker legendary. I am thrilled to see Texas Hold’em come back home to Texas on such a grand scale.”

Since 2014, Texas Card House has become synonymous with providing an unparalleled poker experience for players at every level of play. Texas Card House has redefined what poker should be – innovative, welcoming, competitive, and uniquely Texan. Texas Card House has six locations across Texas (Austin, Dallas, Las Colinas, Houston, Spring, and the Rio Grande Valley), all recognized for top-tier service, premier tournaments, and a strong community-driven culture.

This historic WSOP partnership is the next evolution that shines a global spotlight on the passion and power of Texas poker culture. Additional details on the partnership, event schedule, and ring lineup will be announced in the near future.

MEDIA NOTICE: Ryan Crow, CEO of Texas Card House, is available for media interviews.

About Texas Card House

Founded in 2014, Texas Card House has become one of the most influential poker brands in America—known for its top-tier service, premier tournaments, and community-driven culture. With multiple locations statewide, Texas Card House continues to elevate and redefine Texas poker.

About the World Series of Poker® Circuit

The WSOP Circuit is a global series of elite poker tournaments awarding coveted WSOP Circuit rings and featuring competitive stops across the U.S. and around the world. As one of the industry’s most recognized brands, the WSOP Circuit offers players a direct path to poker greatness.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251211428594/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Herbert Mattei

CMO, Texas Card House

herbert@texascardhouse.com

TweetText

Players from around the world will compete at the Texas Card House in Austin to claim a championship WSOP Circuit ring, enormous prize pools, and a place in poker history at this first-ever WSOP event in Texas.

Texas Card House Social Austin, the first-ever Texas venue to welcome the WSOP Circuit. Company Logo