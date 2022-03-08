Tevva appoints former Jaguar exec Ian Harnett as chairman

Former Jaguar Land Rover exec Ian Harnett was appointed chairman of Tevva Motors. (Photo/ Tevva Motors)

Electric and hydrogen truck maker Tevva Motors announced this morning it had poached former Jaguar Land Rover executive Ian Harnett and appointed him as chairman.

Harnett is succeeding David Roberts, who is expected to remain on the board as non-executive director.

The new chairman, who held leadership roles at Jaguar since 2009, first joined the truck maker’s board in August as a non-executive director to oversee growth strategy and market expansion.

“[Harnett] has a fantastic profile and is highly respected within the automotive industry, representing an incredible endorsement of our proposition and vision,” said Tevva’s founder and chief executive Asher Bennet.

“His leadership, expertise and enthusiasm for the next generation of commercial vehicles will be integral as Tevva continues to scale up and expand internationally.

Tevva secured in November a $57m funding through a private placement from new and existing investors to scale up manufacturing at its London production plant.