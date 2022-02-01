Tesco to axe 1,600 jobs in fresh restructuring plans as union enters consultation talks

Around 1,600 roles could be axed by Tesco as the supermarket has announced further cuts.

The supermarket is planning to restructure its night stock replenishing operations, as well as the closure of some in-store counter services and the Jack’s store format.

Tesco said it was moving overnight re-stocking to the daytime in 36 large stores and 49 convenience stores.

It also plans to convert 36 petrol stations to pay-at-pump only sites during overnight hours, leading to job losses.

The supermarket has said it hopes to offer alternative roles to as many people affected by the cuts as possible, with 3,000 vacancies currently available.

Jason Tarry, Tesco’s UK and Ireland boss, said: “We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic.”

“We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can re-invest in the things that matter most to customers. The changes we are announcing today will help us do this,” he added.

The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) said it would now enter into consultation talks with the supermarket.

Daniel Adams, Usdaw national officer said: “Tesco has informed us that they are looking to undertake a number of restructures across the business that could put around 1,600 jobs at risk. Clearly this will be incredibly unsettling for those who may be affected.

“We should not forget the role that key workers have played throughout the coronavirus pandemic and to receive this news is devastating.

“Usdaw will do all we can to support members throughout the process and we will fully engage in consultation with the business with a view to protecting jobs and, where this is not possible, securing the best possible deal for those affected.”

Yesterday, the supermarket giant said it was planning to shut counters across 317 of its supermarkets where it has seen “lowest demand” amid changes in customer habits.

At the time, the retailer did not disclose the total number of affected staff.

Tesco also outlined plans to shut seven of its 13 Jack’s discount stores, impacting 130 jobs. The six remaining outlets will become Tesco stores.