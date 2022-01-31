Tesco axes fresh meat, fish and deli counters in 317 stores

The supermarket giant said it will shut counters across 317 of its supermarkets where it has seen “lowest demand” amid changes in customer habits.

It is understood the move will impact hundreds of workers, although the retailer did not disclose the total number of affected staff.

It added that it will shut seven of its 13 Jack’s discount stores, impacting 130 jobs. The six remaining outlets will become Tesco stores.

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said: “Our Jack’s brand will continue to be sold across Booker and our symbol brands, bringing great value and quality to even more customers.”

He added: “We want to thank our Jack’s colleagues for all they have done and taught us.”

“Our priority is to find roles within our wider business for all the colleagues who want to stay with us.”