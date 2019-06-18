Tuesday 18 June 2019 11:00 am
Of course, hurdles remain in this notoriously competitive sector. Potential threats from the likes of Amazon persist, let alone the existing menace of the discount stores.
In terms of additional competition, it may well be that the disposal of Asda by Walmart to an interested party results in another round of fierce price competition. The dividend yield remains anaemic at its current 2.5%, although on a projected basis that number should climb above 3%, depending on earnings.
The share price performance more recently has been mixed, with a 9% decline over the last year, as compared to a 4.4% dip for the wider FTSE 100 index, being offset by a more positive run of late, with the shares up nearly 15% in the last six months.
Ahead of the update next week, where the company plans to unveil further value opportunities, and with many of its strategic plans already showing signs of success, prospects for Tesco are looking bright in the eyes of the market, where the general view of the shares as a ‘strong buy’ remains intact.
Tesco shares: Reasons to be cheerful
