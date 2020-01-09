Tesco sees Christmas sales rise for fifth year in a row

Tesco hailed its fifth consecutive rise in Christmas sales today as it recorded a 0.4 per cent increase in like-for-like sales for the 19 weeks to 4 January.



The supermarket’s UK stores suffered a 0.4 per cent drop in like-for-like sales during the third quarter to the 23 November.



But the Christmas trading period saw these sales pick up to grow 0.1 per cent in the six weeks to 4 January.



“In a subdued UK market we performed well, delivering our fifth consecutive Christmas of growth,” Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis said.

“In our centenary year, our customer proposition was compelling, our product offering very competitive and thanks to the outstanding contribution of our colleagues, our operational performance was the best of the last six years. As a result, this Christmas we had the biggest ever day of UK food sales in our history.”

