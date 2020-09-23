Tesco boss warns against panic buying after new virus restrictions

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis has said there is no need for customers to be panic buying groceries, following new restrictions imposed across the UK to combat a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Images have been shared on social media of supermarket shelves stripped of food staples such as pasta and flour, bringing back memories of similar shortages at the start of lockdown.

Supermarkets were forced to implement rationing on key items such as milk and eggs, with customers only permitted to buy up to three of a single item in some cases.

Read more: More England coronavirus restrictions inevitable, says Chris Whitty

“The message would be one of reassurance. I think the UK saw how well the food industry managed last time, so there’s very good supplies of food,” Lewis told Sky News today.

The Tesco boss added: “We just don’t want to see a return to unnecessary panic buying because that creates a tension in the supply chain that’s not necessary. And therefore we would just encourage customers to continue to buy as normal.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled new coronavirus restrictions across England and Wales last night, which included a curfew on pubs and leisure venues of 10pm and advice to work from home where possible.

Read more: UK records highest daily coronavirus cases since May

Aldi’s UK boss Giles Hurley espoused a similar message yesterday, emailing customers to reassure them there was no need to panic buy.

“Our stores remain fully stocked and ask that you continue to shop considerately. There is no need to buy more than you usually would,” said Hurley.