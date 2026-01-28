Ten Eleven Ventures Appoints Grace Cassy as Partner

Ten Eleven Ventures, the original stage-agnostic, cyber-focused, and global venture capital firm, today announced the addition of Grace Cassy as Partner and a series of additional partner and leadership promotions, reflecting the firm’s ongoing expansion and global investment momentum.

Grace Cassy joins the firm as a Partner, focused on seed and early-stage security investments, including in Israel, as well as investments in resilience and defense tech. As co-founder of CyLon, Grace has spent the past 10 years investing in and supporting global early-stage founders building in security. Grace also chairs Ten Eleven’s Security Trust and Resilience (STAR) network, a group of leading global security executives. She will continue this leadership in her new role, reflecting the firm’s commitment to building a wider community among innovators and practitioners. Grace also brings deep experience in geopolitics, defense, and national security, having served for ten years in the UK Government, including as advisor to Prime Minister Tony Blair. She served as an external Reviewer on the UK Government’s 2025 Strategic Defence Review that set out a blueprint for UK Defence in the 21st century. She is an Associate Fellow of Chatham House and a Council Member of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Alex Doll, Founder and Managing Partner, said, “We have known Grace for many years, previously working with her in many capacities including as a member of our Strategic Advisory Board, as the Executive Chair of our STAR network, and as a co-investor in multiple cybersecurity companies. Her deep skills in the sector, investment track record in Israel, and skill set directly supporting early-stage companies make her an ideal new Partner at Ten Eleven, where she will help to catalyze a new level of growth for the firm. In an era of global instability and increased grey-zone conflict, she will be a powerful resource to founders building enduring companies at the intersection of geopolitics and cybersecurity.”

Current Operating Partner and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Scott Lundgren has also been promoted to Partner of the firm. Prior to joining Ten Eleven, Scott was a founding team member of Carbon Black and has held roles including CTO, VP Engineering, and VP of Product from inception through its successful IPO in 2018 and sale to VMware in 2019. Additionally, Megan Dubofsky, Operating Partner and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), has been promoted to Partner. Dubofsky has played a pivotal role as Operating Partner, anchoring the firm’s efforts to support portfolio companies in their GTM motions, including building marketing capabilities, developing cross-portfolio platform initiatives, and providing strategic guidance as a board member to select portfolio companies. As Partners, Dubofsky and Lundgren will dedicate increased focus to evaluating and securing new investment opportunities, further strengthening the firm’s investment pipeline and long-term growth strategy. They will both continue to strongly support all Ten Eleven portfolio companies with the deep operational support for which the firm is well known.

Additional promotions across the firm include Katherine Lohr-Valdez, promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Hattie Egan-Young, promoted to Vice President (VP) of Marketing. Including all new leadership appointments, Ten Eleven Ventures now has 14 employees, of which 7 are partners, across 4 main offices in Burlingame, CA; Boulder, CO; Boston, MA; and the UK.

“We are building an enduring firm,” added Mark Hatfield, Founder and General Partner. “As our firm scales, it’s essential that our leadership reflects both performance and long-term alignment with our strategy. Each promoted leader has played a central role in capital deployment, portfolio support, and firm-building efforts for years, and we couldn’t be prouder of the evolution of our team.”

Alongside investment and leadership momentum, Ten Eleven closed 2025 with notable milestones:

Selected as Investor of the Year at the 2025 SC Awards

Named to TIME and Statista’s inaugural list of America’s Top Venture Capital Firms for 2025

Recognized by PitchBook as one of the 10 most active investors in cybersecurity

The RSA Innovation Sandbox contest included portfolio company Twine Security as a finalist in 2025, bringing the total to 11 companies over the past 9 years

Expansion of the firm’s total investments made over its history to over 70 cybersecurity companies across 13 countries

About Ten Eleven Ventures

Ten Eleven Ventures is the original cybersecurity-focused, global and stage-agnostic investment firm. The firm finds, invests in and helps grow top cybersecurity companies addressing critical digital security needs, tapping its team, network and experience to help build successful businesses. Since its founding, Ten Eleven Ventures has raised over $US1 billion and made over 70 cybersecurity investments across stages worldwide, including KnowBe4, Darktrace, Axis Security, Twistlock, Verodin, Cylance and Ping Identity. For more information, please visit: 1011vc.com.

