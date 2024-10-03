Telecom Plus: Utility Warehouse provider continues growth streak

Telecom Plus owns the Utility Warehouse brand

Multi-service utility, internet and insurance firm Telecom Plus has reported a third consecutive year of double-digit growth.

The FTSE 250 listed company, which provides energy, broadband, mobile and insurance services through one account, said that just over 1m households were now taking their essential home services from the firm.

Telecoms Plus said that its customer base increased by 67,000 in the first six months of its 2025 financial year to 30 September, equivalent to growth of 13 per cent.

“Our current growth rate keeps us on track to increase the size of our high quality base to 2m customers over the medium term,” Telecom Plus added.

Appealing to Brits by consolidating all their utilities on one account, the firm said its consistent performance despite soaring inflation in the energy sector “clearly demonstrates our ability to sustainably outcompete, in a wide range of different market conditions, as a result of our unique multi-service proposition and differentiated route to market.”

Telecom Plus retained guidance for customer growth at 12 per cent to 14 per cent and for adjusted pre-tax profit at £124m-£128m for the full year.

Earlier this year, Telecom Plus – which trades as Utility Warehouse – launched an EV tariff, offering overnight charging prices for multi-service customers, as well as a faster full fibre broadband.

Stuart Burnett, CEO, said: “We are pleased to see our compounding double digit customer growth continue, simply by helping households to stop wasting time and money. Our unique multiservice model means we can continue to provide market-leading savings, and sustainably outcompete, in a wide range of market conditions.

“This is ever more important for our customers as we head into the winter months, helping to offset the recent increase in the energy price cap.

Burnett added: “With a new market-leading EV and full fibre broadband offering, our Partners have even more ways to help their friends and family to save, whilst building a valuable long-term additional income for themselves.”