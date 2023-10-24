Teetan’s rides to Fill bettors with hope at Sha Tin

Karis Teetan has ridden eight winners so far this season

BETTORS are faced with many imponderables when Sha Tin hosts an eight-race programme on the all-weather surface in Hong Kong today.

The local racing fans are always sceptical about dirt racing in the territory, and rightly so, with so many variables about track conditions before the action starts.

Will the course suit front-runners or gallopers, who like to be up with pace from the off, or will strong finishers, coming from behind and down the middle of the track, be favoured?

With only four races having taken place on the all-weather surface since the season started, there is little or no form to work on, although it may help to look at what happened at this corresponding meeting last season.

On that occasion, the majority of forecasts (first and second) in the nine races, were made up of gallopers racing up with the pace from the off, and having started from low draw numbers.

With leading jockey Hugh Bowman out of action with a five-meeting enforced holiday, racegoers will be hoping the normal go-to pilot Zac Purton can pick up the mantle, and get amongst the winners.

The reigning champ has, however, suffered a shocking past week, riding an unheard-of 18 consecutive losers, including 11 beaten favourites.

No doubt the Zac-Man will soon be back in the winners’ circle, although none of his eight rides look stand-out performers, with Sun Of Makfi looking his best chance in the Wa Mei Shan Handicap (12.15pm) over nine furlongs.

The jockey to follow has to be Mauritian Magician Karis Teetan, who has a host of winning chances, including the Ricky Yiu-trained ADEFILL in the Shek Uk Shan Handicap (2.45pm) over the extended mile.

The five-year-old never finished out of the frame in six starts on the dirt surface last season, including three wins, and looks likely to improve further judged on his track-work since returning from the close-season break.

He has stepped up markedly in each of his three trails since the end of August, and was hugely impressive in his latest, just over a week ago,

He looks likely to move up in class in the not-too-distant future and should prove far too good for the opposition from his present handicap mark.

Teetan’s other rides include progressive Galaxy Patch in the Pyramid Hill Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs, who won on his debut earlier this month, and trialled with the wow factor on dirt last month.

It does look a tough race on paper, however, with the likes of Super Win Dragon, Magniac and Self Improvement in opposition, so it may pay to follow another Teetan mount earlier on the card.

Lightly-raced MORE RICE lines up in the Tiu Yue Yung Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile, having shown plenty of ability in his three races to date, including when finishing strongly from an uncompromising position earlier this month.

The step up in distance is a major plus and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t go close to winning.

POINTERS

More Rice e/w 1.15pm Sha Tin

Adefill 2.45pm Sha Tin