Fingers Crossed for a big-Sized Valley Reward

John Size is closing in on a record-breaking 12th trainers’ champions

ONCE again bettors on Hong Kong racing will need to keep a watchful eye on the weather when the midweek meeting at Happy Valley gets underway with a nine-race programme.

With rain and thunderstorms forecast to hit the territory for 48 hours, starting on Tuesday, some gallopers arriving at the inner-city track could find themselves racing on a rain-soaked surface for the first time in their careers.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that over the last three meetings at the Valley there has been a decided track bias, favouring horses racing up with the early pace from the off, while renowned strong finishers have been at a disadvantage.

One horse who probably won’t mind whatever surface he encounters is the John Size-trained REWARD SMILE, who seeks to resume winning ways in the Tseuk Luk Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

A major pointer to his chances has to be the fact jockey Hugh Bowman has opted to ride the son of Havana Grey instead of rival E Universe, who he partnered to a runaway victory over the course and distance three weeks ago.

Bowman had spoken in glowing terms before and after the race about Manfred Man’s three-year-old gelding, but has still jumped ship to partner this former UK galloper, who until early this year was trained by Hugo Palmer.

The three-year-old had some fair form as a juvenile in England, winning at Windsor and, most notably, finishing third to subsequent Royal Ascot Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell on good-to-soft ground at York.

Reward Smile made a winning debut when only half-fit at Sha Tin in April, and then subsequently just failed to give seven pounds to highly progressive Lucky Encounter at Sha Tin three weeks later.

The sharp, turning city circuit should prove ideal for this fast-starting speedster, who can be ideally positioned from the off and, with a low draw in stall two in his favour, could be difficult to beat.

Trainer John Size may have already visited the winners’ circle earlier on the card, when he saddles improving FINGERS CROSSED in the Ng Fong Handicap (12.15pm) over six furlongs.

With Size going all out to secure a record-breaking 12th trainers’ championship title – currently eight wins in front of nearest pursuer Frankie Lor with 12 meetings remaining – he looks to have set his sights on gaining a first win for this Australian import.

This son of Super One has proved to be a slow-burner since arriving in the territory last summer, but has had his progress hindered by a series of double-figure draws – four out of his last five races – and now finally gets lucky.

Having chased home well-handicapped The Good Deal from an outside draw at Sha Tin a couple of weeks back, he now finds himself favoured by gate two.

With in-form Karis Teetan booked to ride and the partnership having already combined for seven wins this season his chance looks obvious and he must go close.

POINTERS

Fingers Crossed 12.15pm Happy Valley

Reward Smile 3.50pm Happy Valley