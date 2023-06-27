Juneau no Flash in the pan as he aims for overdue win

Juneau Flash was a winner under Ryan Moore at Sha Tin in January

BETTORS may have left Sha Tin last Sunday with a smile on their faces after six favourites obliged on the 10-race programme, but they will surely face a different scenario when they arrive at Happy Valley.

The nine-race card looks a minefield and typical end-of-season action, so anyone showing a profit come its conclusion should congratulate themselves.

There could be some respite for racing fans however, if they follow gallopers racing up with the early pace from the off.

Over the past six weeks, there has been a major track bias favouring on-pace runners at the venue, a point highlighted when racing took place on the ‘C’ track last month.

On that occasion, eight of the nine races were won by horses in the firing-line from the start.

It’s always worth checking the invaluable ‘Speed Map’ found on the HKJC website, which gives an indication of how all the races will be run.

The eyes were drawn to long-shot Yee Cheong Brave in the Camellia Handicap (12.15pm) over nine furlongs, with David Hall’s stable in red-hot form, and the five-year-old posting an encouraging effort last start.

With blinkers equipped for the first time, he is the type to outrun his odds, but his strong-finishing racing style is off-putting.

A more attractive recommendation is the John Size-trained JUNEAU FLASH who lines-up in division three of the Dianthus Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

This four-year-old is much better than his recent form suggests, having twice found himself in the wrong place when the pace has quickened before the home turn.

Provided jockey Alexis Badel can find a good spot early on from his low draw, he is capable of scoring an overdue win.

POINTERS

Juneau Flash (e/w) 2.45pm Happy Valley