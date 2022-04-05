Hong Kong Racing Tips: Moreira can make Sure of Joyful day for his supporters

Joao Moreira has been in very good recent form

EXPECT the ‘Magic Man’ Joao Moreira to be sitting at the top of the Jockeys’ Championship table when the dust settles after a nine-race programme at Happy Valley today.

Moreira is currently in a ding-dong battle with his arch-rival Zac Purton at the top of the leaderboard and trails the former four-time champion by just one, as both close in on a century of winners.

While the current score of 97 to 96 is in Purton’s favour, the pendulum has certainly swung the way of the Brazilian, who is riding on the crest of the wave at present.

With four doubles and a treble at the last five meetings Moreira is ‘red-hot’ and riding with the utmost confidence.

Both jockeys go head-to-head in all nine races today and the draw could play an important factor with racing taking place on the ‘A’ track.

On this configuration, the home straight only measures just over one-and-a-half furlongs making it paramount that horses break quickly from the stalls and are either leading or just off the pace when turning into the straight.

Past records show that low numbers in races over five and six furlongs as well as the extended mile seem to have a decided advantage, but a quick break is all-important and that’s worth bearing in mind.

The gods of fortune appear to have smiled on Moreira’s mount FARIBAULT, who gets an inside draw in the Ice House Handicap (1.45pm) over five furlongs.

The Paul O’Sullivan-trained four-year-old looked a galloper to follow at the end of last season, when getting up close home to win over the course and distance in July.

The wheels seemed to have come off during the current campaign with a series of lacklustre displays, but that means he now finds himself back near his last winning mark.

His form did take an upturn when placed from a double figure draw over six furlongs in February, but it’s his most recent performance when gallantly chasing home Like That, again over six furlongs, which really catches the eye.

The winner subsequently defied a six-pound penalty and a rise into Class Three company, when beating a useful field of sprinters at Sha Tin on the all-weather last week.

That form is the best on offer and he can score an overdue win, with newcomers Winning Icey from the Caspar Fownes stable, and Purton’s mount Noble One, perhaps the main threats.

Moreira can again be on the scoresheet when he partners the Ricky Yiu-trained SURE JOYFUL in the Lambeth Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

This New Zealand-bred galloper suffered a desperate journey when caught wide for the whole race behind Kokushi Musou three weeks ago, and he predictably weakened in the closing stages.

Moreira will need to sprinkle some of his magic stardust to overcome an awkward draw in eight, but provided he finds some cover, he can confirm his earlier promise and prove too strong for his rivals.

