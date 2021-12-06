Retail sector in shock: Ted Baker chairman John Barton dies suddenly

Ted Baker’s chairman John Barton has died.

The announcement was made by chief executive Rachel Osborne in a filing to the London Stock Exchange.

The company reported “with great sadness” his “sudden death” on Monday morning.

Rachel Osborne, chief executive, said: “John was a source of great wisdom for me and for so many of us at Ted Baker and we will hugely miss his support and guidance. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Anne, and their family.”

Speaking on behalf of the board, Helena Feltham, senior independent director, added: “John combined a generosity of spirit with insight, humility and humour and we will all miss him. He led the board with great skill and it was a privilege to have worked with him. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Feltham will assume the role of interim chairman with immediate effect.