Tech Weekly: Investment boom in rapid grocery, and FCA gives breathing space for UK crypto firms

Today Nasson talks to Lily Russell-Jones and Charlie Conchie about this week’s most important stories in crypto and fintech.

Lily explains the FCA’s decision to extend its deadline for crypto firms seeking regulatory approval; and Charlie goes through the latest valuations and funding rounds for rapid grocery delivery firms, and outlines whether their high-spend model is viable in the long-term.

Lily’s FCA deadline extension article, and Emily Hawkins and Charlie’s rapid grocery bubble article.