Tech Weekly: Yapily CCO on open banking’s ‘TfL moment’, and HSBC takes on the metaverse

In this week’s episode Nasson, Charlie, and Lily take a look at some of the biggest stories in tech, crypto, fintech and beyond!

Charlie chats to Iain McDougall, CCO of Open Banking firm Yapily, about open banking’s ‘TfL moment’, and why increasing integration is crucial. Later in the episode Charlie chats to Nasson about the launch of the International Fintech Group, and how it will promote the UK as a global fintech hub.

Lily also takes us through HSBC’s latest move into the metaverse, why it’s significant, and why this might be a tough transition for those who are less technologically-savvy.