Tech titan Deborah Sherry joins Lookers’ board as car dealership plots expansion

Lookers had a difficult 2020, but the car dealer posted record profit in the first half of 2021.

UK motor retail group Lookers has appointed Deborah Sherry to the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Sherry will join the London-listed company from today and will be a member of the Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Chair of the board Ian Bull said he was “absolutely thrilled” about her appointment, stating: “Her experience and knowledge on technology, digital and commercial issues will really assist in the next phase of our strategy to become the UK’s leading integrated automotive retail and services group”.

“Deborah’s in-depth understanding of how the use of technology along with transformation projects can enhance and strengthen our relationship with customers and partners will be invaluable as we continue our investment and focus in this area”, he added.

She has held senior executive positions at leading technology firms around the world for over 20 years, including senior technology and commercial roles at France Telecom, Google, GE and Amazon with direct exposure to OEM and industrial clients.

Most recently, until January 2022, Deborah was an Executive Director in the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Future.

Deborah Sherry commented: “I’m excited to be joining the Lookers Board at a hugely transformative time for the business. With a fresh strategy, record results and a very bright future, Lookers has a tremendous opportunity to strengthen its leadership role in the market and I’m committed to help the organisation take advantage of the opportunities available to it with regards Technology, Digitalisation and innovation.”